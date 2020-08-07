close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2020

Court dismisses Cynthia’s petition against Rehman Malik

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad District and Sessions Court Additional Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana dismissed the allegations levelled against Senator Rehman Malik by Cynthia Dawn Ritchie and absolved him from all allegations. The court termed her petition as baseless, after thought, politically motivated, misconceived, planted and unfounded.

The court also called her petition as nothing except a counterblast in order to settle the scores with the respondents. The court also declared that the petition by Cynthia seems to be politically motivated.

