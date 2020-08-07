KP kicks off training of former Khassadars, Levies personnel

PESHAWAR: Training of former Khassadars and Levies personnel from newly merged districts has kicked off at different police lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after they were formally absorbed in the KP Police.

The KP police authorities had decided to train the Khassadars and levies personnel at police lines and other colleges instead of Police Training College Hangu, which is already training a large number of cops.

"Around 40 personnel from Khyber and Hassankhel are being imparted training at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines currently," Capital City Police officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur told The News. He added that more batches would be trained in the coming weeks and months.Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Thursday visited Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines and Swabi to inspect the training of Khasadars and levies.

The IGP on the occasion said that apart from imparting training to the personnel from merged districts, police in the erstwhile Fata have been provided 60 vehicles, weapons and other facilities to improve policing there.He said that more facilities would be provided to the cops in the former Fata to maintain law and order.