Girl marries girl: LHC Pindi bench orders arrest of Akash

RAWALPINDI. The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench Tuesday issued arrest warrant for Akash aka Asma Bibi, who had married another girl in Taxila Tehsil.

The judge expressed displeasure over the absence of Akash and directed the police to present him in the court on Wednesday (today) at any cost and adjourned the hearing. The police told Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz that Akash was not present in his house despite frequent visits.

In the last hearing, the court ordered medical tests of the both to determine their gender. A single bench of LHC Rawalpindi Bench took up for hearing a petition filed by Syed Amjad.

At the inception of hearing of the case, Akash Ali alias Asma Bibi stated before the court that he was a perfect male living a married life. Niha Ali, who has married Akash, while recording her statement with the court said she was wife of Akash and was living a married life.