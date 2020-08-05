Bail granted to Tableeghi Jamaat member

MULTAN: The LHC Multan Division Bench on Tuesday granted bail to a Tableeghi Jamaat member who had allegedly attacked a police party after escaping from a quarantine centre.

The Division Bench granted bail to Tableeghi Jamaat member after deletion of Anti-Terrorism Act section included in the FIR. The bench announced that the case trial under ATA was not fair and wounding SHO was not an act of murder.

Earlier, Tableeghi Jamaat member Abdur Rahman had filed his post-arrest bail petition through his counsel Syed Athar Shah Bokhari in which he stated that he belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and he was a member of Tableeghi Jamaat. The petitioner said that he had no awareness regarding coronavirus. Athar fled from Kot Addu Tableeghi Jamaat centre which was declared a corona quarantine centre.

The petitioner said that due to lack of knowledge about COVID-19, he hid in a house when a police party raided. When the police forced him to shift him to a quarantine centre, he resisted and attacked the police SHO with blades. The counsel claimed that the accused was an abnormal person and the police included wrong sections in the FIR. After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to the accused.