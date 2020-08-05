ANP workers protest loadshedding in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The activists and workers of the Awami National Party staged a protest against the unscheduled electricity loadshedding and poor performance of the Tehsil Municipal Administration at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk here on Tuesday.

The protestors, led by the ANP former district general secretary Qasim Ali Khan, MC-III president Sheraz Khan, Waheed Durrani and others, also chanted slogans against Member National

Assembly Fazal

Muhammad, provincial Law Minister Barrister Sultan Muhammad Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Shakoor Khan and officials of the TMA Charsadda.

The speakers said that the government had announced that power loadshedding would not be carried out but the Peshawar Electric Supply Company had made life hell for the dwellers of the district.