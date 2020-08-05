Killing at a court

This refers to the editorial, 'A case of murder' (July 31). The authorities should investigate how the killer was able to smuggle a pistol into the courtroom. Several people visit courts daily, and this incident might embolden terrorists to strike at will, as they will conclude that security is lax.

Secondly, why should we be surprised that the killer took the law in his hands? Haven't we seen another killer (Mumtaz Qadri) glorified by many, including the present information minister in Punjab? In the instant case, the killer (Khalid) is being praised on social media, with one PTI politician even using the killer's picture as his own profile picture on social media. Will the prime minister take immediate action to rein in his party members, or will he remain silent?

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi