Tue Aug 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
August 4, 2020

Security guard gunned down

National

 
August 4, 2020

NOWSHERA: The security guard of a filling station was gunned down while a salesman sustained injuries in a firing incident. It was learnt that an armed man opened fire on the security guard, killing him on the spot. The salesman of the filling station was injured in the firing.

The slain was identified as Shah Nazar. The injured Salman told the police that Nasir, who was a former worker of the filling station, had a monetary dispute with Shah Nazar. He said that the accused opened fire on Shah Nazara, killing him on the spot.

