Last Covid-19 patient discharged from Services Hospital Lahore: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that now there is no COVID-10 patient in Services Hospital. In a tweet, she said the hospital had discharged the last COVID-19 patient. “More than 60 patients previously under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit have been discharged from the hospital after recovery. May Allah bless our country and protect us from the pandemic.”