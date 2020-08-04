Eid-ul-Azha operation: WSSP disposes of 10,500 tons waste

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Monday disposed of more than 10,500 tons of offal and waste during the three-day-long special cleanliness Eidul Azha operation.

The cleanliness operation completed Monday night. The company has disposed 3422.6 tons on first day of the Eid, 4121.2 tons on second day while 3000 tons till noon of the third day of Eid.

The company has started washing of all collection points, transfer stations and would cover the offal with lime. The cleanliness operation was divided in two parts - primary and secondary collection. Under the primary collection phase, 214 small vehicles were assigned to collect offal from streets and roads and transfer it to transfer stations. While 105 vehicles of WSSP and 216 private vehicles transported it to the Shamshatu landfill site.

The WSSP had already made special arrangements for dumping of waste at the site by digging a deep trench. The offal is first sprayed and then covered with lime and soil. Arrangements have also been made to fumigate all the designated points inside the city. A special awareness drive was launched before the Eid, engaging people from all walks of life.

Awareness teams of WSSP, in collaboration with district administration, organised special gatherings with contractors of cattle markets in the city for implementation of precautionary measures against Covid-19.