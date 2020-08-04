Govt fixes timelines for issuing NOC for construction industry

FAISALABAD: The Punjab government has fixed time lines for issuing NOC and handling applications for approval relating to construction sector to promote the sector under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Presiding over a meeting to review the implementation of the government package for construction sector, Faisalabd Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said the construction sector package is a remarkable and exemplary step of the current government and said the Punjab government introduced e-governance system to facilitate the developers and builders and applications relating to the construction sector were being received at E-Khidmat Markaz for completing departmental proceedings within timelines under one roof.

He said 30 days had been fixed for deciding applications of proposed building maps and plans approval of residential and commercial buildings while same days would be given for issuing the building completion certificates. He maintained some 45 days had been fixed for deciding the applications of commercialisation of land approval while the applications of private housing schemes approval would have to dispose of within 60 to 75 days.

He said now the applicants would not visit to different offices for seeking approvals and NOCs and the departmental proceedings would be completed in weeks instead of years. He expressed hope that element of corruption would be eliminated by ensuring complete transparency through e-governance system. He explained that the applicants could check the status of their applications through E Khidmat Portal and E Khidmat mobile App and help line 080009100 had also been provided for further information and guidance. The FDA DG asked the officers to deliver best services to make this system a success. He said special monitoring of the performance of staff will be ensured for disposing of the applications received through E Khidmat Markaz.