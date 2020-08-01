close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
Boy murdered after sexual assault

KABIRWALA: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly murdered after sexual assault in a food factory here on Friday. Reportedly, Arshad Sahu of Mauza Chapranwala was an employee in a canteen of a food factory. On the day of the incident, accused factory guard Allah Rakha allegedly strangled him after sexual assault. Later, the police arrested the accused.

