Boy murdered after sexual assault

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABIRWALA: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly murdered after sexual assault in a food factory here on Friday. Reportedly, Arshad Sahu of Mauza Chapranwala was an employee in a canteen of a food factory. On the day of the incident, accused factory guard Allah Rakha allegedly strangled him after sexual assault. Later, the police arrested the accused.
KABIRWALA: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly murdered after sexual assault in a food factory here on Friday. Reportedly, Arshad Sahu of Mauza Chapranwala was an employee in a canteen of a food factory. On the day of the incident, accused factory guard Allah Rakha allegedly strangled him after sexual assault. Later, the police arrested the accused.