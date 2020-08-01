close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2020

‘Govt to account for 300 illegal appointments’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2020

LAHORE:PML-N spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari has said that the government will also be held accountable for 300 illegal appointments for Aab Pak Authority.

In a statement on Friday, she alleged the Toba Tek Singh DC was removed from the slot under the pressure of the governor and he would be held accountable for it. “We are preparing a list all government officials who are misusing their powers. The PML-N will also hold the governor responsible for making the Governor’s House a political theater and corruption,” she said, adding the opposition was facing fake accountability.

