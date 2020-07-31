close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

PhD awarded

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded a PhD to a scholar in the subject of Total Quality Management. Faryal Jalil, daughter of Muhammad Jalil Akhtar, has been awarded the PhD after approval of her thesis entitled “An Investigation of the Role of ISO 9000 Implementation in Achieving Competitive Advantages.”

Latest News

More From Lahore