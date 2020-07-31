PhD awarded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded a PhD to a scholar in the subject of Total Quality Management. Faryal Jalil, daughter of Muhammad Jalil Akhtar, has been awarded the PhD after approval of her thesis entitled “An Investigation of the Role of ISO 9000 Implementation in Achieving Competitive Advantages.”
