Wed Jul 29, 2020
July 29, 2020

Family of two abducted girls demand their recovery

National

 
GUJRANWALA: The family of two Christian girls, who were abducted seven days ago, on Tuesday demanded the police high ups to recover them at the earliest. Father of the abducted girls told that his son-in-law Shan Masih allegedly abducted his two daughters Mafia and Muqadas.

