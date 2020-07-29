Family of two abducted girls demand their recovery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: The family of two Christian girls, who were abducted seven days ago, on Tuesday demanded the police high ups to recover them at the earliest. Father of the abducted girls told that his son-in-law Shan Masih allegedly abducted his two daughters Mafia and Muqadas.
GUJRANWALA: The family of two Christian girls, who were abducted seven days ago, on Tuesday demanded the police high ups to recover them at the earliest. Father of the abducted girls told that his son-in-law Shan Masih allegedly abducted his two daughters Mafia and Muqadas.