Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city Tuesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said that a seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. They said weak monsoon currents are penetrating in north eastern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain, wind/thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab and Kashmir. Rainfall (mm) was recorded in several cities including Karachi Nazimabad 38, University Road 12, North Karachi 11, Airport (Old) 2, Jinnah Terminal 1, Mithi 4, Kotli 30, Islamabad (Saidpur 22), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 2), MB Din 1, Lower Dir 7, Kakul 6, Balakot, Malamjabba 2 and Bagrote 2.

Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nukundi where the mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 40°C.