South Punjab police ordered to implement lockdown strictly

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police Inam Ghani has directed the police officers to strictly ensure implementation on the lockdown.

Speaking at a crime meeting at Multan Regional Police Office on Tuesday, he said that he had taken charge of the South Punjab police with the challenge of reducing the crime graph in the region. He said that the police personnel sacrificed their lives while performing their duty.

The war against corona had entered into the final phase and these were some decisive moments, he told. The police had taken foolproof security arrangements for the Eid and nobody would be allowed to violate the lockdown SOPs, he warned. He said that best police officers and officials were the part of the South Punjab police and he was expecting positive results from them to promote a positive police image. The provision of justice was must to promote positive image of the police, he added.

AIGP Inam Ghani said that the crime graph was being monitored and controlled in the South Punjab. He ordered to launch a crackdown on gangsters and effective persuasion of cases in courts. He asked the South Punjab RPOs to focus on community policing.