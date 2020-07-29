Police system being reformed, says KP IGP

GHALLANAI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi said on Tuesday that the police system was being reformed according to the law to better serve the masses in the province.

Speaking at a function here, the top cop said that local youth would be recruited in the police and no compromise would be made on the merit in the recruitment process. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mardan Range, Sher Akbar Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Habib Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the IGP placed a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and prayed for the departed souls of all those who sacrificed their precious lives during the war on terror. Later, the DIG and DPO briefed the IGP on the prevailing security situation in the district, sacking of Khassadars and blocking of their salaries. The IGP said that he cannot pay salaries to the sacked Khassadars as no law had empowered him to do so.

He said that salaries would be given to those cops who performed duty with utmost dedication and devotion. The IGP added that 30,000 Khassadars would be merged with the police force in all the merged districts of the province.