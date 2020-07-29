Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer supports Pervaiz Elahi over bill

LAHORE:Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Chief Organizer Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence today and fully supported the new Islamic bill.

The delegation included Muatism Elahi Zaheer, Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Mohammad Ali Yazdani, Sabir Farooq Eaheemi, Faisal Afzal Shaikh and Mohammad Imran. Pervaiz Elahi said, “Tahaffuze Bunyaade Islam Bill aims at creating the spirit of love, brotherhood and respect among sects, for the first time in the history of the country. Legally “Khatam-an-Nabiyyin” will be written with the holy Prophet (PBUH) and names of all sacred personalities will be protected, he added.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has proposed that the Tahafuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islami Bill should be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for further guidance and create better harmony among different schools of thought. Though the bill was passed unanimously by the provincial assembly with good intentions of preventing sectarian tension, yet some quarters are expressing reservations about it, he said while talking to PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Ehali on phone on Tuesday. He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives for review of the bill while Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar also refused to sign it before reaching a consensus. To avoid confrontation, he said, it should be referred to the CII before signing into a law.