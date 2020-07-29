Firing at jirga leaves one dead

MANSEHRA: A former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain alias Mohammad Iqbal allegedly opened fire in a jirga, leaving a local officer-bear of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf dead in Ghazikot area here on Tuesday. According to the first information report, the jirga was in progress to settle a land dispute when Ibrar got infuriated and allegedly opened fire, leaving one Zeeshan Arif seriously injured. The locals rushed the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was handed over to his family after autopsy. One Rahman Arif told the police that the jirga was held to settle a land dispute but Ibrar Hussain opened fire, leaving his brother seriously injured. He said that the accused managed to flee from the scene. The police lodged the FIR under section 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code and started raids to arrest the accused.