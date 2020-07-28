AJK PM directs to follow SOPs during Eid

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has directed the administration for taking precautionary measures ahead Eidul Azha to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he urged the people to follow the SOPs and supplement government efforts in eradicating this epidemic. He said that without the cooperation of the masses the government’s efforts are fruitless, people should help govt to get rid of this pandemic.

He asked the people to follow the protective measures given and refrain from unnecessary travelling and shopping.The prime minister directed the administration to intensify efforts to launch an awareness campaign to help implement the SOP particularly in cattle markets.

He said government has taken timely steps despite limited resources against the epidemic as result of which we took lead over the Federal as well as other provinces of Pakistan to control coronavirus, he added.