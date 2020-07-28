close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
Woman among three killed in Mianwali

MIANWALI: Three people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents in Esakhel and Piplan police limits during last 24 hours. According to police sources, Kublai Khan of Ali Kamal JKhel, suspected his wife had illicit relations with Shahbaz Khan. On the day of incident, Kublai Khan allegedly shot dead his wife when she was talking to her paramour on her cell phone. In another incident, Maqsood Khan, 15, of Mosvi Khel died when a bullet hit him when his father Azhar Khan was cleaning his gun and it went off accidently. Meanwhile, Muhammad Siddique, 55, of Mandowala village died when his dilapidated roof caved in during continuing rain.

