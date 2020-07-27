No design behind lower corona testing rate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's focal person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan Sunday rejected the notion that Pakistan was carrying out testing far lower than its capacity "under some conspiracy or design".

In a post-press conference question/answer session here alongside Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz and the premier's aide on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus, Dr Sultan said a lower testing rate was being witnessed due to "reduction in symptoms being witnessed in people".

"When the spread was more rapid, we carried out a greater number of tests," he said, reports the media.

Dr Sultan said during mid-June, there was an average of more than 32,000 tests conducted daily. In the last 24 hours, 23,000 tests were carried out, he said.

Asked what the current testing capacity for the country was, he said Pakistan was currently capable of carrying out testing in excess of 50,000 tests a day, which could further be ramped up to 75,000 if need be. He said there was no "grand master" who could move the number of tests up or down.

"There are 102 labs operating all across the country, which are carrying out testing more under the contact tracing mechanism now.”

He said the demand was "based on symptoms or perceived need" and that "health-seeking behaviour could obviously affect testing numbers".

Dr Sultan said the current situation was much better than what the country was faced with three months back and appreciated the federal agencies and provincial governments for their collaborative efforts to fight the spread of contagious disease in the country.

"Ask any hospital or medical facility. Coronavirus cases have declined drastically," he said.

"This is the way the cookie crumbles."

Dr Sultan's remarks come at a time when the country is under scrutiny for figures being under-reported by the government.

The country has so far confirmed more than 270,000 cases and nearly 5,800 deaths.

Observers have however warned that the numbers do not reflect the true extent of cases in Pakistan, with many people reluctant to get tested.

Earlier, while addressing the media briefing, Aidrus said with effective implementation of coronavirus strategies, Pakistan now had “a single-digit” positivity rate for the disease, which was an accomplishment for the government and the people who abided by standard operating procedures.

She did not specify what the exact rate currently was.

The premier’s aide underscored that “long-term measures were taken instead of temporary steps to stem the rapid spread of coronavirus, due to which positive cases have seen a noticeable decline”.

Aidrus said decision-making was focused on not only equipping the country to deal with the current pandemic, but also any other pandemic that came along.

She stressed that the country needed a strategy that would simultaneously keep the economy afloat and the pandemic at bay.

“We couldn’t do millions of tests a day, so we had to come up with a testing strategy. Therefore, we introduced the Testing, Tracing, and Quarantine Strategy (TTQ) that enabled us in controlling the mushrooming numbers of coronavirus,” she said.

She credited the National Operation Control Centre (NCOC) which recommended strategies on the basis of projections when the government did not have adequate data for the disease and also highlighted the cooperation by provinces in the fight against COVID-19.

Lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan for his far-sighted policies for coronavirus, Faraz said the battle against COVID-19 was “far more dangerous and difficult to tackle than most war situations”.

“Some of our ‘friends’ insisted on a complete lockdown but Imran Khan adopted such a strategy that life went on even during the lockdown,” he said, adding that “now the policies of the government are implemented by the countries around the world”.

The minister went on to add that about Rs160 billion had been distributed under the banner of Ehsaas Programme to aid families financially impacted by the virus.