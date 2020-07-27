PPP workers protest in Sukkur against arrest of Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Representatives of civil society and workers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday protested against the NAB Sukkur for arresting the party’s senior leader Khursheed Ahmed Shah in an assets beyond means case.

The protesters’ representatives said for the last nine months, former leader of the opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah was in NAB’s custody but nothing was proved. They said the case of assets beyond means was fabricated, while the fundamental rights of the detainee were being violated continuously as he was not given bail.

They said Khursheed Shah had given so many projects to Sukkur city and also fought for the restoration of democracy during the Musharraf regime. They said the NAB reference against him was political victimisation of the PTI-led federal government was against the PPP. They demanded the authorities to release Khursheed Shah and to do justice to him.