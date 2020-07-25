Show-cause notice issued

MULTAN: Commissioner Shanul Haq Friday took action against the Multan Metropolitan Corporation assistant superintendent for not restricting the sale of sacrificial animals.

The commissioner has issued a show-cause notice to Muhammad Ibrahim on failing to restrict the sale of sacrificial animals. The commissioner also ordered action against the sale of sacrificial animals in urban areas. The commissioner said the official has committed extreme negligence from assigned duties as he was responsible for restricting the sale of sacrificial animals in his assigned area. He said he himself had visited Shah Rukn-e-Alam Town, the area assigned to the official to restrict the sale of sacrificial animals, but he found frequent sale of animals in the area. The commissioner sought explanation from him in the next three days. The action against the official will be taken under the PEEDA Act.

Anti-dengue drive: The City District Administration Friday accelerated anti-dengue drive after monsoon rains. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak has written a letter to the Punjab government seeking permission to impose Section 144 and enforcing restrictions on the use of air coolers. The DC also sought permission from the government to ban roofless scrap yards, tyres stores and open water tanks.