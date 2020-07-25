LHC moved against PM for ‘using virus to mint money’

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking directions against the prime minister and other government functionaries for purportedly using coronavirus as a tool to "mint money."

A citizen, Azhar Abbas, in his petition filed through Advocate Shahid Pervez Khaloon stated that research and evidence of the past three to four months has established that there was no coronavirus in the country, especially in Punjab. But the prime minister and chief minister are lying to the nation while the media and doctors have become their facilitators, he said. He said every voice against the COVID-19 was being silenced, adding that doctors have failed to find its treatment but the media is glorifying and giving them unnecessary coverage. He said under the constitution every citizen is holder of his own “body and will” and could not be forced to follow the virus-related lockdown and SOPs, they should be free to get treatment of their own choice. He said different people were presenting different treatment for the virus but government was paying no attention to them while the PM is seeking alms from the world. He said the patients suffering from different diseases were been shown as corona patients to get financial help from other countries. He said he had also filed an application with old Anarkali police station for registration of murder and attempt to murder cases against the PM. He requested the court to hold the PM and other government functionaries answerable and declare coronavirus related-lockdown and SOPs illegal. The case was fixed before LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan but was deferred till Monday due to unavailability of the CJ.