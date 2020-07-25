E-exhibition showcasing artworks by 80 artists

LAHORE:The e-exhibition at Ejaz Galleries, Off-MM Alam Road, is virtually showcasing the contemporary artworks by 80 dedicated and internationally-renowned artists from all over Pakistan.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Thursday morning. The idea of “Art Influx,” as a part of the e-exhibition series, was perceived to reassure and encourage the art community to stay focused, inspired and not stop their art practice in COVID-19 pandemic.

The curators of the mega virtual event in the world of art are Hira Siddiqui, Mahaa Ashraf, Robella Ahmad and Umnah Laraib. They were enthusiastic to curate this virtual exhibition as they had got a remarkable response from the artist community.

All the 80 artists have created exceptional artworks during COVID-19 pandemic, which shows extraordinary talents, unique aesthetics and their dedication to stay creative during this critical time. They explored their artistic concerns through paintings, sculptures, video art and other art forms. Each artist illuminates the complexity of the self with a unique and bold vision.