US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon

WASHINGTON: The United States accused Russia of test-firing an anti-satellite weapon in space, warning that the threat against Washington’s systems was "real, serious and increasing." US Space Command said it "has evidence" that Moscow "conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon" on July 15. "Last week’s test is another example that the threats to US and Allied space systems are real, serious and increasing," the Thursday statement continued.