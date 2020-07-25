close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
AFP
US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon

World

July 25, 2020

WASHINGTON: The United States accused Russia of test-firing an anti-satellite weapon in space, warning that the threat against Washington’s systems was "real, serious and increasing." US Space Command said it "has evidence" that Moscow "conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon" on July 15. "Last week’s test is another example that the threats to US and Allied space systems are real, serious and increasing," the Thursday statement continued.

