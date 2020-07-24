ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that in view of its strategic importance, the Gwadar Port would be a guarantor of future development and prosperity.

He directed to ensure early completion of projects related to the port. Appreciating the performance of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the prime minister said that inter-ministerial liaison and regular consultation with all stakeholders should be ensured to enable speedy implementation of ongoing and future projects under the ministry. He further said that besides setting effective priorities for the completion of these projects, their timelines should also be fixed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to prioritize projects that would generate employment, regional development and full profits, thanks to its immense potential for investment and development.

In this connection, he chaired a review meeting on the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. Participants were informed that Afghan transit trade has started from Gwadar port.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Industry Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor to the Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gul, Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bukhari and senior officers were present in the meeting.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while giving a detailed briefing to the meeting on various initiatives regarding the performance of the ministry in the last 22 months said that despite the problems and difficulties inherited, many new initiatives were taken.

Informing the meeting about the implementation of the proposed roadmap of "Blue Economy", the Minister for Maritime Affairs said that despite the immense potential of this sector in the country, this sector has been neglected in the past.

Given the immense potential of the ‘Blue Economy’ in the country, the present government is formulating a roadmap for the development of this sector, the implementation of which will create ample opportunities not only for investment but also for employment, tourism and renewable energy.

In view of this, the prime minister has declared 2020 as the year of the ‘Blue Economy.’

The participants were also apprised of the ongoing plantation of one million mangrove plants, completion of detailed study for Port Qasim Authority's master plan, establishment of new terminals, rehabilitation of infrastructure and progress on proposed projects.

The meeting was also informed about the future plans of the Ministry, especially for the timely completion of projects related to Gwadar Port.