PPP, PML-N destroyed institutions: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed said on Thursday said that the policies of last governments of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruined public sector institutions including PIA, and Pakistan Steel Mills during the era of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

He said it was ironic that Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose entire family was facing cases of corruption and money laundering, was accusing others of corruption.

Addressing a press conference here, Murad Saeed said that in a JIT report of recently made public sugar scam, Zardari's name was mentioned as his mills were given subsidy by the Sindh government. He said it was an open secret that funds allocated for the welfare of the Sindh people were transferred in the accounts of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur but now his son had made fun of his family by raising fingers towards the incumbent regime.