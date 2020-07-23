LHC orders CPO to recover mentally-retarded man

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Wednesday ordered the Multan City Police Officer (CPO) to recover a fifty-year-old mentally retarded man and produce him before the court.

A woman had filed her plea with the LHC Multan Bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood stating that her brother Ghulam Mehdi Shah had kidnapped his mentally retarded brother Murid Kazim as he is the owner of 106 kanal land. She said her brother wants to transfer the land in his name. The LHC ordered the Multan CPO to recover the man and produce him before the court.

MMC begins city’s renovation, beautification: Multan Metropolitan Corporation (MMC) Wednesday started renovation and beautification of Multan city. According to officials, the divisional administration has assigned the MMC the task of beautification and renovation of the city and the MMC has initiated the work on war footing to complete it before Eid. Talking to reporters, MMC Chief Officer Iqbal Farid said the MMC administrator and Commissioner Shanul Haq ordered the MMC to fix streetlights at all important chowks, roads and renovate the city and make it more attractive and beautiful. He said the step will also help prevent street crimes. He said All old, historical buildings, important roads and chowks would be illuminated. He said crystal lights are being installed at Nishtar chowk, MDA and Arts Council chowk. Farid said the MMC has constituted teams to complete the task. He said on the order of MMC administrator Shanul Haq security fees of contractors would be confiscated on finding lights out of order. He said an inquiry has been ordered into stolen and out of order street lights.

CMMC asked to provide free facemasks to visitors of cattle markets: Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak Wednesday asked the Cattle Management and Marketing Company (CMMC) to make access of the people to cattle markets easy and provide every visitor free face mask. During a visit to temporary cattle markets established in Multan district, Khattak asked the Wasa MD to make arrangements to drain out water from cattle markets.