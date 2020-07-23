Billions spent on Kartarpur project, no heed paid to road linking it: LHC CJ

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday sought replies from the federal and Punjab governments on a petition against inordinate delay in construction of Lahore-Narowal Road.

President LHC Bar Association Tahir Nasarullah Warriach appeared on behalf of Shakargarh Bar Association, the petitioner, and pleaded that Lahore-Narowal Road had deteriorated and its construction project was inaugurated in the tenure of PML-N government but it had not been completed so far. CJ Khan remarked that the government built Kartarpur project to protect the rights of Sikh minority and it opened door for, what CJ called, “religious tourism”.

However, he regretted that the government spent billions of rupees on the project but no attention was paid to the road leading to Kartarpur. Religious tourists land at Lahore Airport

and use Lahore–Narowal Road to reach Kartarpur, but they get wrong impression about the country due to dilapidated condition of road.

Justice Khan asked the federal and provincial law officers as why the funds were not released for the construction of the road. They said they would apprise the court after seeking instructions from the government concerned officials. The court issued notices to respondent governments and directed them to submit their replies. The case would be fixed after two weeks.

Remand: An accountability court Wednesday granted NAB 14-day physical remand of an accused of collecting Rs643 million from a number of people on the promise of providing them with plots in Elite Town Housing Scheme, Lahore.

The NAB produced the accused, Kashif Khan, chief executive officer of M/s Services Masters Pvt Limited, before the court and implored the court to grant physical custody of the accused to carry out further investigation. The court while accepting the bureau’s plea granted 14-day physical remand of the accused to it.

According to NAB Lahore, it took cognizance of the suspect, Muhammad Kashif Khan, launching illegal housing schemes — Elite Town Housing, Elite Town Phase-II and Elite Town Extension — under the cover of Services Masters Pvt Limited and Al-Raheem Group (offices located on Ferozepur Road, Lahore). It said the suspect managed to collect hefty amounts from public to the tune of Rs643 million.