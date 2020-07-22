close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
Sabah
NAB freezes assets of Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Ismail in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has frozen the moveable and immovable assets of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Dr Miftah Ismail and others in LNG case. After the freezing of assets of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, they will not be able to transfer ownership of vehicles and property. The anti-graft watchdog has also stopped transfer of already sold vehicle of Khaqan Abbasi.

