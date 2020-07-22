62,771 corona patients recover in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government released data and statistics of available facilities including treatment, high dependency units, isolation wards and ventilators in all hospitals on the directives of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Tuesday.

As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, 62,771 patients have recovered from government hospitals and returned homes whereas in the last 24 hours 396 patients have recovered from Covid-19. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan said that 8,392 beds are unoccupied from of 8,950 reserved for Covid-19 patients. In Lahore’s government hospitals, 2,198 beds are unoccupied out of 2,345 reserved. He said in Punjab isolation wards, 5,582 beds are available out of 5,820 reserved for corona patients. In isolation wards of hospitals in Lahore, 1,583 beds are unoccupied out of 1,631 reserved for COVID-19 patients.

In the high dependency units in entire Punjab, 2,394 beds are unoccupied out of 2,646 reserved for corona patients whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s hospitals, 448 beds are unoccupied out of 508. The secretary said in entire Punjab 527 ventilators are available out of 600 reserved whereas in Lahore, 177 ventilators are unoccupied out of 210 reserved for corona patients, the secretary added.

He said on the directions of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the facilities are being scaled up for Covid-19 patients across the province. The treatment to patients is being provided according to World Health Organisation guidelines, he said.

uplift schemes: The Punjab government approved two development schemes of the Local Government and Population Welfare Departments with the total cost of Rs 13.893 billion.

The schemes were approved in the maiden meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party of current fiscal year 202-21 presided over by Secretary, P&D, Imran Sikander Baloch. All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, Senior Chief Coordination Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation of Water Supply Sewerage System, Sialkot (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs 8.7502 billion, Up-gradation of Road Works in Sahiwal at cost of Rs 268.348 million, Expansion of Family Welfare Centers and Introduction of Community based Family Planning Workers has been approved at the cost of Rs 4.874 billion.