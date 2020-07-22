Language of official notification irks LRH doctors

The administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has asked the doctors to check the computerised national identity cards (CNICs) of the patients before treating them, however, the language used in the official notification has aroused strong criticism from medics. “In my 17 years career, I have never seen the doctors were ever threatened the way the LRH administration did in this notification. Has the time come to say goodbye to this institution?” asked a senior faculty member.

“It is notified for all concerned that no patient will be entertained/treated in the OPD without CNIC of the patient concerned instead of the attendant. These directions are mandatory and to be followed in letter and spirit by on duty staff. Any body found violating these instructions will be strictly dragged disciplinary proceedings and will be responsible for the consequences,” the LRH administration has stated in the notification.

LRH has always been in headlines due to various issues. The LRH administration had already made it mandatory for the patients to show their CNIC while seeking OPD slip at the counter. One doesn’t understand the logic behind issuing the notification and then using such a harsh language for the doctors serving there. It hurt the doctors serving in LRH and termed it against the ethics, saying they were law-abiding people, not criminals.

The doctors reacted to the language used in the notification.

In an official WhatsApp group of the LRH, the doctors expressed serious concern over the language of the notification.

“So we have to check the CNIC and will compare it with the patient and will then proceed. If someone (the patient) wearing hijab (burqa) and not willing to show her face, then how will we proceed in that case,” one faculty member commented. LRH receives the highest number of patients in its OPDs from Monday to Friday. The process of getting OPD slip has been made very difficult. Though the number of OPD counters had been increased, patients had to wait for quite a long time in long queues to get the OPD chit. The hospital administration in order to reduce the number of patients in OPDs had applied various techniques but to no avail.