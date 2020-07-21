Afghan forces take casualties in Taliban attacks in Kunduz

KUNDUZ: At least 13 Afghan security forces members were killed, and 10 others were wounded, in Taliban attacks in the northern province of Kunduz early Monday morning, according to a security forces source.

At least nine policemen and four army soldiers were killed and ten other security forces members were wounded when the Taliban attacked security checkpoints in PD2 of Kunduz city and on the Kunduz-Ali Abad district highway, according to the source. “The clashes started at 1:00 am and ended after three hours when security forces pushed back the insurgents,” the source said. “The Taliban have also suffered casualties but there is no exact information yet,” he said.

WARDAK: At least eight Afghan National Army soldiers were killed in a suicide car bombing in Maidan Wardak on Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Defense confirmed in a statement.Nine other soldiers were wounded in the attack.