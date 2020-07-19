CAS International squash postponed once again

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has once again postponed the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship.

The event was first scheduled in April but got postponed because of the corona pandemic but in June PSA allotted new dates for the event which were from September 14-18 in Islamabad.

However, it has once again been postponed because of the uncertainty regarding re-opening of squash across the world.

Though the event was to be played under the recommendations of World Squash Federation, foreign players did not show any intention to enter their names in the championship this time.

According to the entry list, Tayyab Aslam was the top seed. Only two players from England and Italy, both Pakistan-origin, entered to play this event whose last date of entries was August 6.

As many as 17 foreign players had sent entries to play it in April.