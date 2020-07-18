Bahrain FM inquires after Shah Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani has inquired about the health of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and prayed for his health and wellbeing.

The Bahrain foreign minister has consigned a letter to his counterpart from Pakistan in this regard. The two brotherly countries enjoy close fraternal ties and have been cooperating with each other on regional and international forums as well. The leadership of the two countries maintains mutual contacts frequently.

Qureshi was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and quarantined himself for 14 days. He is currently recuperating from the virus and is stated to be in stable condition. Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani has wished Qureshi a speedy recovery. “I pray for your continued good health and I look forward to maintaining our close cooperation in the upcoming period,” said Dr Abdullatif in his ‘get well soon’ message for his Pakistani counterpart.

The Foreign Office sources told The News that Shah Mehmood Qureshi has thanked the foreign minister of Bahrain for his message and gave him account of improvement in his health.