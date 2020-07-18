NA speaker chairs meeting on problems at Chaman border

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday expressed desire to solve the problems faced by the stakeholders at Chaman border for alleviation of problems being faced by the local population due to the closure of the border.

The speaker tasked the special assistant to PM on Establishment to have another meeting of stakeholders, discuss the matter and solve the problems at earliest.

An emergency meeting was held here at Parliament House with Asad Qaiser in the chair to discuss issues faced by people in and around Chaman border. The meeting was attended by special assistant on Establishment, parliamentarians, Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan, parliamentary secretary on Interior, relevant federal secretaries and affected stakeholders.

The meeting noted that the people of adjacent areas of Chaman border have been doing business in traditional way. Many of the people have their shops and lands across border. It was told that the ongoing issue of pandemic related SOPs disturbed the business of the people. The introduction of new policies and strict checking is creating problems for the people and now affected people are protesting in these areas.

MNA Salahuddin Ayubi from Chaman informed the meeting regarding actual situation on the Chaman border. The representatives from Ministry of Interior, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination were directed to resolve all issues on priority. The second meeting of the same committee would be held in the forthcoming week.