JUI-F mulls bringing no-confidence motion against Balochistan govt

ISLAMABAD: The JUI-F is gradually making ground for moving no-confidence motion against the Jam Kamal-led Balochistan government for which it has been making contacts with other opposition parties and also with some supposed disgruntled members of the provincial government, sources told The News here on Friday.

The sources said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has already discussed the issue of no-confidence against the Balochistan government with Balochistan National Party-Mengal and Pakistan People’s Party during his recent meetings with their leadership.

“Though the PPP has no seat in the Balochistan Assembly, but its leadership has influence over those five to seven provincial assembly members who have deep tribal and political links in Sindh,” the sources said. The sources added that the JUI-F chief is believed to be a big supporter of moving no-confidence motion against the Balochistan government that currently enjoys the support of 41 members in 65-member provincial assembly.