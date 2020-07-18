CM Usman Buzdar assures of solving people’s problems

LAHORE: Assembly members and citizens called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday at Circuit House, DG Khan and discussed matters pertaining to public problems. The chief minister assured that he would visit every city to help in resolving the public problems, saying engaging with common man helped in understanding the ground realities.

The government was engaged in the task of public service with full commitment, but added that the designs of the conspirators would be foiled again, he said adding these elements could not hinder the journey of development. Usman Buzdar regretted that costly glamorous projects were started in the past, whereas the present government ended this bad practice.

The PTI government was committed to safeguard rights of South Punjab and it would be made it a model of development, he added. The chief minister also announced that provision of clean drinking water to DG Khan Division was a priority, adding that special funds had been allocated to further improve health and education facilities. He announced that no leniency would be shown over theft of water. Meanwhile, resources would be provided for repair and maintenance of roads in DG Khan Division.