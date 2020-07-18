War Against Rape calls for speedy justice in cases of children’s sexual abuse

The War Against Rape (WAR) has expressed deep concern over the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old-boy and other videos and pictures shared on social media showing sexual abuse of children by a retired teacher and a tutor, Sarang Shar, in Khairpur.

WAR urged the state, including Khairpur SSP Aamir Saud Magsi and DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi, to arrest the perpetrator and fairly investigate the case and other child sexual abuse incidents to help survivors and their families get justice and save other children from the culprit.

WAR said that according to a media report, a total of 2,846 cases of child sexual abuse were reported across Pakistan during 2019. Of these, 54 per cent were girls and 46 per cent boys.

However, WAR added that it believed that such figures were only the tip of the iceberg and the actual figures were much higher than the reported ones.

Concerned about the growing severity and increasing number of child sexual abuse cases, WAR recommended the state to address front line stakeholders such as police, prosecutors and judges, medico-legal officers, media, academics and community members to help them identify and prevent sexual abuse and effectively respond to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable segments of society, particularly children. WAR also requested the authorities for fast trials to ensure speedy justice so that cases of child sexual abuse are decided at least within six months.