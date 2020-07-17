Woman killed, seven injured over minor dispute in Batkhela

BATKHELA: A woman was killed while seven other persons sustained injuries during a clash over a road dispute in Pirana Zulamkot here on Thursday. According to Levies post Alladhand, the rival groups namely Muhammad Naseem and others and Wazir Muhammad traded fire over a dispute on a road in Pirana Zulamkot area. As a result, the wife of Noor Muhammad was killed while another woman named Shahida Bibi, Yasir, Azizullah, Aminul Haq, Waseem, Waheed Gul, Muhammad Irshad, Fazal Khaliq and Umar Rashid sustained injuries. The Levies personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital in Batkhela. The Levies personnel, headed by post commanders Ameer Zaman and Umar Wahid, arrested seven accused during the search operation and seized weapons, including a Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols and a gun and a huge quantity of cartridges from their possession.