Third cop shot in 12 days

A policeman was seriously wounded in the third attack on the law enforcement agencies in Karachi in one-and-a-half weeks. Police Constable Muhammad Hanif was wounded critically in a firing incident that took place late on Tuesday night in the Babar Market area within the jurisdiction of the Landhi police station.

The injured cop was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment where doctors termed his condition critical. The police said armed motorcyclists were behind the incident. Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Korangi SSP. He directed him to arrest the culprits immediately and make arrangements for the treatment of the injured cop.

This was the third attack on the police in East Zone during the last one-and-a-half-weeks. Earlier, a police constable, Noman Ali, was shot and killed on July 3 in the Mehmoodabad area while he was on his way home after completing his duty. On July 11, another policeman, Asghar Ali, was killed in the Korangi area.

It is also interesting to note that the armed assailants took the weapons of both the martyred cops with them before fleeing in the Mehmoodabad and Korangi incidents.

Though the IGP took notice of the incidents and directed police officials concerned to arrest the culprits, the police have yet to trace and arrest those behind the series of attacks on police in Karachi.