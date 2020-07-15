Marriyum Aurangzeb wants 450 PTDC employees reinstated

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb while demanding retraction of Imran Khan's notification of firing 450 employees of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in “violation of constitution” has demanded that the matter be brought to the cabinet committee which is the competent forum.

Speaking in the National Assembly during a call attention notice, Marriyum slammed the government and alleged that Imran-led mafia government had not fulfilled a single promise made to the people of the country. Where are the 10 million jobs and five million houses for the poor, she questioned. Instead, she said, millions have lost their jobs and houses because of the disastrous PTI rule.

She said everything Imran Khan touches turns into dust because of his incompetence. At the one hand Imran speaks of uplifting the country's tourism, and on the other hand he is out to destroy the PTDC, she said. She warned that the country's tourism cannot stand without PTDC and any efforts to destroy it would draw extreme opposition.

She said, “The government minister does not even know the difference between privatisation and public-private partnerships. He first said PTDC will be privatised and then said will be a public-private partnership which are two vastly different things. This government cannot hide its incompetence behind the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The PML-N leader said the Imran-led mafia government only knows to benefit its sugar, wheat, medicine and patrol mafias while snatching livelihood of honest hardworking Pakistanis. She asserted the PML-N will not allow Imran Khan to snatch the jobs of PTDC employees in violation of the constitution, and will stand by the employees to protect their constitutional rights.