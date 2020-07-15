Islamic Solidarity Games rescheduled

KARACHI: The 5th Islamic Solidarity Games which are to be held in Konya, Turkey, have been rescheduled for September 10-19, 2021.

The Games were earlier slated to be held from August 20-29. “The Games Director, 5th Islamic Solidarity Games / Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Turkey has informed vide email dated 14 July, 2020 that after consideration of this issue and consultation of the Organizing Committee of the Games alongwith the Executive Board of the ISSF, it was agreed to reschedule the Games. The new dates for 5th Islamic Solidarity Games have now been set from September 10-19, 2021,” the organisers said in a statement.