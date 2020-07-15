Pakistan sees less than 2,000 virus cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, according to official government figures released on Tuesday, the first time since May 27 that cases came below that mark.

With the new infections, nationwide total cases were above 253,604. With 50 new Covid-19-related deaths, Pakistan’s death toll stood at 5,320.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government announced that the province was reporting a decline in the number of coronavirus-related deaths and cases, with only three fatalities taking place in the last 24 hours, Geo News reported.

Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain, while giving an update on the virus situation in the KP, said previously more than 24 deaths were being reported daily in the province, however, the number has seen a decline.

He added that the number of coronavirus-affected patients who were receiving treatment at various hospitals across the province has also decreased, with fewer patients on ventilators and ICU units as compared to before.

Hussain further said that the province might see a spike in cases if people do not abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Adha.