Heatwave subsides

SUKKUR: After heavy rains in different cities of Sindh, the heatwave subsided in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Jacobabad and other cities. Due to the rain, more over 45 electric feeders of Sepco, Sukkur, got tripped, which caused outage of power in Ghotki, Khairpur, Sukkur and other cities. The rain water accumulated on the roads of Sukkur.