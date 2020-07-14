SNGPL BoDs chairperson elected

LAHORE:The Board of Directors of SNGPL Monday elected Ms Roohi Raees Khan as Chairperson, Sui Northern Gas Board of Directors, in a meeting at the company head office.

She has been elected as the chairperson for a period of three years. Ms Roohi Raees was last elected as chairperson of SNGPL Board of Directors in November 2019 following the death of Syed Dilawar Abbas. Ms Roohi Raees Khan also has the honour of being the first female chairperson of SNGPL Board of Directors.

She also holds similar distinction as the director on male dominated boards at PICIC and Lahore Stock Exchange and as Head of some of the financial institutions. The newly elected chairperson Board of Directors Ms Roohi Raees Khan is an MBA from IBA, Karachi with Graduation in Economics and Mathematics from University of the Punjab. She has over 15 years of experience at senior management level, as well as Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer and Director on Boards of various Financial Institutions. Ms Khan has over 35 years of exposure in the financial sector by virtue of which she has interacted with various industrial sectors. Ms Khan has also served on Boards of Leasing, Housing and Banking. She has also served at Senior Management level in various organizations as Group Head, Chief Executive Officer and Chief operating Officer. She has also been acting President of Zarai Taraqiati Bank during 2011 and 2012. Ms Roohi Raees Khan possesses the blend of rich management experience as well as handling of the board matters.