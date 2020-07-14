‘Karate promotes healthy lifestyle’

LAHORE: South Asian Gold medalist Saweel Fayyaz has said karate training must be made obligatory in schools. “Karate strengthens muscles and endurance, while improving flexibility, balance, agility and coordination,” said Fayyaz while talking to journalists here.

Fayyaz, who is also a karate coach at Friends Karate Center Lahore, said that with better mental and physical health, students will lead a happier, well-rounded life. Karate promotes a healthy lifestyle and offer many benefits. Consistent training not only conditions the mind and body to have strength and stamina to fight back in a violent situation but also helps the body fight disease, said Saweel.