Maryam recalls Nawaz Sharif’s return to country in 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the purpose behind the verdict against Nawaz Sharif at a time when her mother was on death bed and the sanctity of vote was being ruined, had been exposed now.

In her tweet on Sunday, recalling their return to Pakistan on July 13, 2018 after the announcement of the verdict, she said if they would have not decided to come back, the judge Arshad Malik would never have confessed to his crime.

The nation could also have not known the fact behind illegal punishment to Mian Nawaz Sharif. “The soil of the country is witness to it and it will always remain witness,” she added.